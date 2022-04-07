The Diamondbacks acquired Hernandez from the Rangers on Thursday in exchange for outfielder Jeferson Espinal.

Hernandez missed out on a spot on the Rangers' Opening Day roster and was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock before Texas elected to move on from him entirely. The 23-year-old is unlikely to see an immediate improvement with his outlook for 2022 as he moves to Arizona, as he's still expected to report to Triple-A Reno with his new organization. Hernandez will occupy a spot on the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster, so he should at least be well positioned for a call-up if Arizona is in need of infield depth at the big-league level at any point this season. Over his 166 plate appearances in the majors with Texas last season, Hernandez hit .217 with zero home runs, 11 stolen bases, 15 runs and six RBI.