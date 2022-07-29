Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Hernandez was sent down by the Diamondbacks on May 22 and has hit .211 with a home run, three triples, two doubles, 22 runs, 16 RBI and 12 stolen bases over 38 minor-league games since then. Despite his lackluster results in Reno, the 24-year-old will rejoin the big-league club to provide infield depth.
