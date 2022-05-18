Hernandez was recalled by the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Hernandez had been on Arizona's taxi squad recently, but he'll join the active roster as part of a move after Cooper Hummel (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list. Over nine games with the Diamondbacks this year, Hernandez has hit .125 with two runs and two stolen bases.
