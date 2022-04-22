Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Hernandez spent a week and a half with the big-league club and hit .125 with two runs and two stolen bases in nine appearances. However, he'll head to the minors after Nick Ahmed (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Yonny Hernandez: Steals second bag•
-
Diamondbacks' Yonny Hernandez: Makes first start•
-
Diamondbacks' Yonny Hernandez: Joins big-league club•
-
Diamondbacks' Yonny Hernandez: Moved to Arizona•
-
Rangers' Yonny Hernandez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Yonny Hernandez: In mix to start at third base•