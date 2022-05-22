The Diamondbacks optioned Hernandez to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
During his four-day stint with the big club, Hernandez appeared in three games and went 0-for-8 with a pair of strikeouts. The Diamondbacks replaced him on the active roster with third baseman Drew Ellis, who was called up from Reno and will get the start at the hot corner in Sunday's series finale with the Cubs while Josh Rojas (hand) rests.
