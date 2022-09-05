The Diamondbacks recalled Hernandez from Triple-A Reno and placed him on the 60-day injured list Monday with a strained left calf.

Hernandez last played for Reno since Aug. 17 before being placed on the affiliate's 7-day injured list less than a week later, presumably due to the calf strain. Though he now resides on the big club's IL, his placement on the 60-day IL rather than the 10-day IL will officially rule him out for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. Hernandez appeared in 12 games for Arizona earlier in the season but otherwise saw his most extensive action at Reno, where he produced a .244/.353/.328 slash line to go with 30 stolen bases over 295 plate appearances before being shut down with the injury.