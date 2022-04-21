Hernandez started at third base and went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 11-2 win over the Nationals.

The stolen base was Hernandez's second, and the runs were his first, in eight games since being called up from Triple-A Reno. The utility infielder has started four of the last five games at third base, as he and Sergio Alcantara continue to share the position while Josh Rojas (oblique) is unavailable. The hot corner is among the many areas the Diamondbacks need help -- the team's third basemen bring up the rear with a .111 batting average -- but the club seems intent on waiting for Rojas, who recently begun swinging a bat.