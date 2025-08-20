Call went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Call entered Tuesday's game 4-for-23 (.174) since joining the Dodgers, and he doubled that hit total with a big performance. He drilled a solo homer in the second inning, followed by an RBI single and another run scored in the third. He added a double in the fifth before capping off his night with a single in the seventh. Call is now slashing .286/.375/.464 with 17 extra-base hits and 37 runs through 270 plate appearances this season.