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Dodgers' Alex Freeland: Gets aboard four times

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Freeland went 3-for-4 with a walk and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Freeland has gone 6-for-11 over his last four games. The infielder's steal was his first of the season. He's hitting .254 with a .705 OPS, three home runs, 12 RBI, 14 runs scored and five doubles across 131 plate appearances. Freeland is poised to continue serving in a strong-side platoon role at second base at least until Tommy Edman (ankle) is ready for his season debut, which is likely to come in the middle of June.

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