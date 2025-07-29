The Dodgers are set to select Freeland's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Freeland is the Dodgers' top infield prospect, and with Enrique Hernandez (elbow) and Max Muncy (knee) currently on the 10-day injured list, Freeland is slated to join the big-league roster. Freeland turns 24 next month and was a third-round pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft. He's slashing .253/.377/.421 with 12 home runs, 71 RBI, 69 runs scored and 17 stolen bases at Triple-A this season. With Tommy Edman and Hyeseong Kim struggling at the plate of late, the Dodgers are hoping Freeland can give the offense a boost.