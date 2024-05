Freeland was promoted from High-A Great Lakes to Double-A Tulsa on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Freeland played exclusively at shortstop in 2023, but he played 11 games at shortstop, and six games apiece at second and third base this year before his promotion. The 22-year-old switch hitter slashed .346/.518/.593 with two home runs, five steals and significantly more walks (27) than strikeouts (16) in 23 games for the Loons.