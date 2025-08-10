Freeland is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Freeland had started at either second base or third base in each of the Dodgers' previous four games and went 2-for-14 with two walks, two runs and one RBI, but he'll hit the bench for the series finale. Max Muncy should serve as Los Angeles' primary option at third base now that he's healthy again, but Freeland could rank as the team's preferred second baseman over Miguel Rojas until the Dodgers get one of Hyeseong Kim (shoulder) or Tommy Edman (ankle) back from the injured list.