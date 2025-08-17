Freeland went 0-for-1 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Padres.

Freeland's major-league career started well, but he's gone just 2-for-25 with seven walks and 10 strikeouts over his last 10 games. He's still seeing a decent share of playing time as the Dodgers try to plug holes in an infield missing Max Muncy (oblique), Tommy Edman (ankle) and Enrique Hernandez (elbow). Sunday's steal was the first of Freeman's career, and he's batting .167 with two RBI and six runs scored over his first 15 contests.