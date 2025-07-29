The Dodgers selected Freeland's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

One of the team's top prospects, Freeland earned a promotion after slashing .253/.377/.421 with 12 home runs and 17 stolen bases at Oklahoma City. The switch hitter should see some action in the infield with Hyeseong Kim (shoulder) landing on the 10-day injured list and Tommy Edman (ankle) banged up. Freeland's stint in the majors could be short, however, as Max Muncy (knee) is due back soon.