Verdugo told reporters that he's "fine" after hitting his knee on the wall in Thursday's win over the Braves, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The young outfielder tried to make a sliding catch along the foul line in right field, but he slid too late and ended up hitting the wall underneath the padding. Fortunately, Verdugo shook it off and played the rest of the game. It appears he avoided any type of injury, but it'll be worth monitoring whether he can stay in the lineup Friday.