Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Brushes off possible knee injury
Verdugo told reporters that he's "fine" after hitting his knee on the wall in Thursday's win over the Braves, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The young outfielder tried to make a sliding catch along the foul line in right field, but he slid too late and ended up hitting the wall underneath the padding. Fortunately, Verdugo shook it off and played the rest of the game. It appears he avoided any type of injury, but it'll be worth monitoring whether he can stay in the lineup Friday.
More News
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Collects two hits Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Called up by Dodgers•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Posts fifth straight multi-hit game•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Back in action at Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Dodgers' Alex Verdugo: Sent back to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.