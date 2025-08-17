Vesia (3-2) allowed an inherited runner to score but didn't give up a hit or a walk while striking out one over 1.2 scoreless innings, taking a blown save and earning the win over the Padres on Sunday.

A Jose Iglesias groundout generated the game-tying run, charged to Alexis Diaz, after Vesia entered the game in the eighth inning. The Dodgers retook the lead in their half of the inning, and Vesia remained in the game for a clean ninth to collect the win. He's blown a save in three of his last five appearances, allowing five runs (four earned) with a 4:5 K:BB in that span. Vesia's shaky pitching has likely cost him a larger share of closing duties, though the Dodgers continue to take a committee approach while Tanner Scott (elbow), Kirby Yates (back) and Michael Kopech (knee) work their way back to health. Vesia has collected four saves, four blown saves and 21 holds this season while posting a 2.81 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 67:18 K:BB over 51.1 innings.