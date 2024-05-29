Vesia recorded his second save of the season in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Mets, striking out three and walking one in two scoreless innings.

Daniel Hudson and Blake Treinen both pitched in the matinee, leaving closing duties to Vesia in the nightcap when the Dodgers built a 3-0 lead. The southpaw has a 0.90 ERA, 0.40 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB over 10 innings in May, but with Evan Phillips (hamstring) expected back later this week, Vesia should return to set-up duties.