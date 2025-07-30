Vesia earned the save in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Reds, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Tasked with protecting a one-run lead, Vesia delivered a clean ninth inning, fanning two batters and allowing no baserunners to secure his fourth save of the season, and his first since July 11. The left-hander has been nearly untouchable of late, giving up just one earned run across his last 15 appearances. Vesia now holds a 2.42 ERA, .90 WHIP and 62:13 K:BB through 44.2 innings this season and remains one of the Dodger's top high-leverage bullpen arms.