Vesia notched a hold against the Giants on Saturday by retiring both batters he faced in the eighth inning.

Vesia entered the contest in a huge spot, inheriting a bases-loaded, one-out situation with the Dodgers holding a 2-0 lead in the eighth inning. The lefty was able to keep the Dodgers ahead, allowing a Rafael Devers sacrifice fly before getting Matt Chapman to ground into a fielder's choice. Vesia has been outstanding across the past six weeks, posting a 1.23 ERA, 0.48 WHIP and 18:2 K:BB over 14.2 frames while recording six holds and two saves across 18 appearances. He's been one of Los Angeles' top setup men throughout the campaign, and his 17 holds have already a established a new career-high mark.