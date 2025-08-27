The Dodgers placed Vesia on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to Saturday, with a right oblique strain, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Vesia hasn't pitched since Thursday, and it's possible his strained oblique played a part in his lengthy break. The 29-year-old southpaw will remain sidelined through the first week of September, and his move to the IL will open a roster spot for Blake Snell, who returned from the paternity list Tuesday.