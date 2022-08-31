Vesia picked up a hold against the Mets on Tuesday as a result of pitching a scoreless inning. He struck out one batter and issued one walk.

After Los Angeles took the lead in the top of the seventh, Vesia was asked to keep the Mets at bay in the bottom of the frame. He was a bit wild, throwing only eight of 17 pitches for strikes, but worked around a two-out walk to protect the lead. Vesia hasn't allowed a run since July 21. Since that time, he's racked up two wins and six holds while posting a 22:4 K:BB over 14 innings spanning 16 appearances.