Banda (3-1) took the loss against the Angels on Sunday, allowing one run on two hits while striking out two batters over two innings.

Banda entered with the Angels up by three runs in the seventh inning and tossed a 1-2-3 frame. The Dodgers tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the inning, but Banda couldn't hold the lead, giving up a solo homer to Travis d'Arnaud in the eighth. That was the only run the lefty reliever surrendered, but it was enough to hand him his first defeat of the campaign. Banda was a bit of a revelation for the Dodgers last year, but he's been less effective this season with a 4.37 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 22.2 innings. He's held the opponent scoreless in 16 of his 22 outings but has given up multiple runs in five of his other six trips to the mound.