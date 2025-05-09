Casparius will work in a relief role during the Dodgers' weekend series against the Diamondbacks, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Casparius worked in a bulk relief role and earned a win after completing four innings against the Marlins. He was projected to start or work multiple innings again Sunday, though manager Dave Roberts suggested that Casparius would instead take on a more traditional relief role. Tony Gonsolin will start Sunday.