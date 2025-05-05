Casparius is slated to either start of serve as a bulk reliever in Monday's game against the Marlins in Miami, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

MLB.com officially lists Casparius as the Dodgers' probable starting pitcher for Monday, though it's possible manager Dave Roberts makes a late change and deploys an opener in front of the right-hander. Either way, Casparius is poised to handle the bulk of the innings for the Dodgers on Monday and could be in store for multiple turns through the rotation while Los Angeles waits for the likes of Clayton Kershaw (toe), Blake Snell (shoulder), Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow (shoulder) to complete their throwing progressions. Kershaw is in the midst of a rehab assignment and is the closest to being ready to start for the big club, but Casparius might stick around as a member of a six-man rotation even after Kershaw returns. Including a brutal outing April 12 against the Cubs in which he surrendered six earned runs over 1.2 innings, Casparius has been stellar over his 11 appearances (one start) on the season, logging a 2.91 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 23:3 K:BB in 21.2 innings. He got stretched out to 3.2 innings and 54 pitches in his last relief outing April 27 against the Pirates, so Casparius could be capable of giving the Dodgers five innings Monday if he's economical with his pitch count.