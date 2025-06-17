Casparius (5-1) was credited with a victory against San Diego on Monday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two batters over 3.2 innings.

Shohei Ohtani made his much-anticipated Dodgers debut as a pitcher Monday, pushing Casparius to bulk relief after manager Dave Roberts mentioned last week that the 26-year-old would be moving into the rotation. Ohtani went just one inning, however, and Casparius got the call with two outs in the second frame following a brief outing by Anthony Banda. Casparius surrendered an RBI double to Xander Bogaerts in the fourth inning and a soo homer to Manny Machado in the sixth, but he pitched well enough to notch the victory. It's not yet clear how Roberts will manage Casparius' outings moving forward -- there's still a chance the right-hander will get an opportunity to function as a traditional starter soon, but he'll likely work in bulk relief again until Ohtani has enough starts under his belt to serve as more than an opener.