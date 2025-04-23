Casparius will serve as the opening pitcher for the Dodgers in a bullpen game Wednesday against the Cubs, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Casparius' longest appearance this season came one week ago, when he threw three innings and 47 pitches against the Rockies. He last pitched Sunday, covering 1.2 frames versus the Rangers. The right-hander will be followed by a parade of Dodgers relievers.
