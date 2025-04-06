Casparius notched a hold against the Phillies on Saturday, striking out one batter in two perfect innings.

Casparius entered the game in the sixth frame and breezed through two perfect innings on 23 pitches (15 strikes). The 26-year-old has taken up a prominent place in the Dodgers' bullpen early in the season -- he leads the team's relievers with seven innings of work and is tied for the club lead with three holds. Casparius has excelled in his role thus far, as he has yet to allow an earned run and has a 7:2 K:BB while surrendering just three hits.