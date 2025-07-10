Casparius notched a hold against Milwaukee on Wednesday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter over 1.2 scoreless innings.

Casparius got into a game for the first time since July 4, when he tossed three innings against Houston as a starter. Prior to that he had been working on a starter's schedule as a bulk reliever, but Wednesday's outing came in a traditional bullpen role. That appears to be Casparius' role moving forward, as Los Angeles' rotation is beginning to get healthy -- Tyler Glasnow returned from the IL and started Wednesday, while Blake Snell (shoulder) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab stint Thursday. Casparius had also struggled is his previous four outings, allowing 17 earned runs over 15.2 frames during that span, so Wednesday's effective relief appearance was a positive step toward getting back on track.