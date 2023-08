The Dodgers optioned Hudson to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Hudson was recalled from Triple-A on Sunday and will head back to the minors after surrendering one run over two innings during Monday's win over the Padres. Hudson hasn't been particularly effective in the majors this year with a 7.94 ERA and 1.76 WHIP through 5.2 frames, but he could find himself back in Los Angeles if the Dodgers need a fresh bullpen arm.