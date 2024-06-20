Biggio is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies.
Biggio will join fellow left-handed hitters Gavin Lux and Jason Heyward on the bench for the series finale in Colorado while the Rockies send southpaw Ty Blach to the hill. Enrique Hernandez will enter the lineup at third base as Biggio's replacement.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cavan Biggio: Getting breather against LHP•
-
Dodgers' Cavan Biggio: Making another start versus righty•
-
Dodgers' Cavan Biggio: Making Dodgers debut at third base•
-
Dodgers' Cavan Biggio: Traded to Dodgers•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Designated for assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio: Slugs second homer•