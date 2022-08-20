Martin (4-0) earned the win over Miami on Friday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson was impressive with seven innings of one-run ball, but Los Angeles could manage only run of their own while he was in the game. Martin took over on the mound in the eighth inning and threw 13 of 16 pitches for strikes to retire the side in order, and he was credited with the win as a result of the Dodgers scoring the go-ahead run in the bottom of the frame. Since joining Los Angeles in a July 30 trade, Martin has posted a 2.16 ERA, 0.48 WHIP and 10:0 K:BB over 8.1 innings while picking up three wins and one hold.