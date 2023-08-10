The Dodgers reinstated Kershaw (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Thursday against the Rockies, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Kershaw has been on the IL since July 3 due to inflammation in his left shoulder. The 35-year-old lefty put up an incredible 1.09 ERA and 0.88 WHIP through 33 innings across his last five starts before getting injured, though it's possible Kershaw shows a little bit of rust after not pitching in over a month. Victor Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.