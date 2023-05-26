Kershaw was activated from the bereavement list Friday.
Kershaw will return to the Dodgers ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the Rays. The left-hander has produced an impressive 2.98 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 69 strikeouts over 57.1 innings in 10 starts this season.
