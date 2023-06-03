Kershaw (7-4) earned the win Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over 7 innings against the Yankees. He struck out nine.

Kershaw bounced back in his first start in June after a rough May. The lefty allowed eight earned runs over 8.2 innings in his previous two starts combined, as he had a 5.55 ERA in May. He cruised through the Yankees' order, tying a season-high nine strikeouts. Kershaw's K/9 sits at 10.90, the second-highest mark of his career. He has been dominant at home, with a 1.45 ERA, but Kershaw has struggled away from Los Angeles, posting a 4.70 ERA in road games. He is projected to make his next start on the road against the Reds.