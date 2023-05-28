Kershaw allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six batters over five innings in a no-decision against Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Kershaw looked good through three scoreless frames and carried a 3-0 lead into the fourth. However, the Rays converted a walk and two hits into two runs in that inning before taking the lead on a Harold Ramirez two-run homer in the fifth. Kershaw's outing ended after five frames and 83 pitches, marking the third straight outing during which he's had a relatively early exit. The veteran southpaw has allowed 10 runs over 12.2 innings over that span, pushing his season ERA up to 3.32. Kershaw is still piling up strikeouts -- he has 34 across his past 24.1 frames -- but he's uncharacteristically issued 11 free passes during that span after walking just five batters across his first 38 innings this season.