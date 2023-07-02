Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Kershaw (shoulder) could be placed on the injured list Monday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Kershaw has been managing left shoulder inflammation in recent days, but the team has been hesitant to place him on the injured list. The southpaw threw off flat ground Saturday, and his turn through the rotation comes Monday against the Pirates, but it seems possible that the Dodgers will choose to shut him down through the All-Star break. If Kershaw lands on the IL, Michael Grove is a candidate to be recalled.