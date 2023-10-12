Kershaw is considering receiving an additional examination of his left shoulder, Andy McCullough of The Athletic reports.

Kershaw was initially injured in late June, with the Dodgers providing only a vague "left shoulder inflammation" diagnosis. He returned following a six-week absence and pitched well down the stretch of the regular season. His velocity was diminished, though, and he was bludgeoned for six runs while recording just one out in his lone postseason start. Kershaw will be a free agent this offseason and expects to contemplate for several weeks before deciding whether to continue his career. The condition of his shoulder certainly could play a big factor in his decision.