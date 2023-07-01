Kershaw (shoulder) threw off flat ground Saturday, and the Dodgers will decide Sunday if he's ready to start Monday against the Pirates, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kershaw is dealing with left shoulder inflammation, and while the issue hasn't yet been bad enough to send him to the injured list, that remains a distinct possibility. The All-Star break arrives in just over a week, so even missing one start would mean that Kershaw might as well hit the injured list. If that is indeed the case, Michael Grove would likely start Monday and could be in line for a two-start week, with another potential outing coming next weekend against the Angels.