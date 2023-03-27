Kershaw tossed six scoreless innings in an exhibition contest against the Angels on Sunday, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out seven batters.

Kershaw breezed through six frames on just 74 pitches, and he stretched out even further by following the outing with a simulated inning in the bullpen, per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports. The veteran southpaw got Mike Trout to go down three times on swinging strikes and fanned Shohei Ohtani on another swing-and-miss. Kershaw finished the exhibition slate with a 3.44 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB over 18.1 innings. He's scheduled to make his first start of the regular-season April 1 at home against Arizona.