Kershaw (5-1) earned the win Saturday, allowing two hits over seven scoreless innings against St. Louis. He struck out nine and did not walk a batter.

Kershaw has been in vintage form this season, allowing just one earned run over his last 20 innings. The southpaw currently sports a 0.76 WHIP, good for third in the league. The three-time NL Cy Young Award-winner is an easy lineup lock ahead of his next start, tentatively scheduled to be against San Diego in a few days.