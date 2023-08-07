Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed Monday that Kershaw (shoulder) is "very likely" to return from the 15-day injured list to start Thursday against the Rockies, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kershaw had already been trending toward a Thursday return, and Roberts has all but locked it in at this point. The southpaw threw a bullpen session Sunday without issue, and as long as he recovers without incident, he'll be cleared to make his first major-league start since July 3. The future Hall of Famer has been dealing with inflammation in his left shoulder.