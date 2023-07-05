Kershaw said Monday that his shoulder injury is "trending upward" and that he feels "confident" that he'll be ready to pitch after the All-Star break, per SportsNet LA.

Kershaw also suggested that he'd have liked to skip just one start and make the next one, though he indicated an understanding of the Dodgers' decision to place him on the 15-day IL instead. The veteran southpaw described the shoulder inflammation that has sidelined him as "frustrating" and "disappointing" before explaining that he's feeling better and expressing optimism about a short recovery period. According to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also said Monday that he is "very confident" Kershaw will be ready to return when first eligible immediately following the break, so it appears likely that the future Hall of Fame hurler will end up missing just two starts.