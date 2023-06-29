Kershaw acknowledged Thursday that he's dealing with left shoulder inflammation, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kershaw said his shoulder got "cranky" toward the end of his last start Tuesday in Colorado, though he was able to cover six scoreless innings while notching his 10th win of the season. He received a cortisone injection and won't throw for the next few days, but the Dodgers aren't placing him on the injured list just yet and he could still fit in another outing before the All-Star break. When that outing would be is uncertain, and there probably won't be any more clarity on his schedule until after this brief shutdown period. "I'm not gonna be stupid about it," the veteran southpaw told reporters Thursday.