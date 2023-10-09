Kershaw is in line to start a potential Game 4 of the NLDS against the Diamondbacks, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kershaw was torched for six runs while recording just one out in the Dodgers' Game 1 loss. The lefty's velocity and stuff was noticeably down in the outing, although manager Dave Roberts insisted afterward that the shoulder issue Kershaw has battled wasn't a problem. Kershaw would be starting on four days' rest in Game 4, something he hasn't done since May 21. He did throw only 35 pitches in Game 1, though. Kershaw posted a 2.23 ERA over his final eight regular season starts after returning from the injured list, although that came with a 32:16 K:BB over 36.1 innings and he didn't go more than 5.1 frames in any outing.