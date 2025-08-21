Kershaw (8-2) earned the win Thursday against the Rockies, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk in 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

It was Kershaw's fourth straight outing of at least five innings, though he yielded greater than one run for the first time during that stretch and fell one out short of qualifying for a quality start. The veteran southpaw has conceded greater than three runs on just three occasions among his 16 starts this season, although he's fanned at least five just three times. Kershaw has a steady 3.13 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 52:21 K:BB across 83.1 frames, and he's next set to draw a favorable home matchup against a Reds team with a .627 OPS versus left-handed pitching since the beginning of July.