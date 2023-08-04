Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Kershaw (shoulder) is on track to return from the 15-day injured list next week, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Kershaw faced live hitters in another successful simulated game Thursday at Dodger Stadium as he continues to take positive steps forward in his recovery from a bout of left shoulder inflammation. The veteran southpaw hasn't pitched in a major-league game since June 27, but it sounds like he'll be allowed to skip a minor-league rehab assignment. The final box to check is a weekend bullpen session.