The Dodgers announced Kershaw as their starter for Game 1 of Los Angeles' NL Divisional Series matchup against the Diamondbacks.

As expected, Kershaw will kick off the Dodgers' postseason run Saturday after recording a 2.41 ERA and 1.06 WHIP through 131.2 innings in the regular season. The 35-year-old ace will face a Diamondbacks offense that put up a .730 OPS during the regular season -- the lowest mark out of the teams remaining in the postseason.