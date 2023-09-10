Kershaw has had his next start pushed back to Friday against the Mariners, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kershaw was initially slated to start Monday against the Padres, but he'll be pushed back to late in the week. While the left-hander recently dealt with a shoulder issue, manager Dave Roberts emphasized Sunday that the move wasn't made due to a setback but rather to line up Kershaw's starts better late in the season. Gavin Stone will be called up to start Monday's matchup with Ryan Yarbrough slated to hit the paternity list.