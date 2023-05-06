Kershaw (5-2) took the loss Friday versus the Padres, allowing four runs on eight hits and five walks with seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Kershaw threw just 56 of 94 pitches for strikes, and he was tagged for a pair of home runs by Fernando Tatis. Kershaw was bumped up a day with the Dodgers opting to give Dustin May more time between outings, but this was still an appearance on regular rest for the veteran. It's the first time this season Kershaw's failed to complete six innings, and he now has a 2.53 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 48:10 K:BB across 42.2 innings over seven starts. Manager Dave Roberts confirmed Kershaw for a road start Wednesday versus the Brewers prior to Friday's game, per Matthew Moreno of Dodgersblue.com.