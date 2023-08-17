Kershaw (11-4) allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings to earn the win over the Brewers on Wednesday.

Kershaw again limited the damage to one solo home run for the second start in a row since he returned from left shoulder inflammation. The southpaw threw 44 of 71 pitches for strikes in this outing. With the Dodgers comfortably in the driver's seat in the NL West, it's no surprise they're taking it easy on Kershaw down the stretch. He's at a 2.48 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 111:26 K:BB through 105.1 innings over 18 starts. He's projected to make his next start on the road in Cleveland.